-Local:
- In the Sheng Thao corruption trial, Thao’s attorneys want the judge to toss out the FBI raid warrants and evidence collected in the raids, but the judge indicated she will not grant that request. US District Court of Northern California Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers quipped from the bench to Thao's lawyers, “I would not stop preparing for trial if I were you.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Airbnb had sued the City of San Francisco for supposed;y overcharging them by $120 million on their taxes, but just agreed to a settlement where SF will pay precisely $0. That $0 settlement may help SF’s deficit situation, as the $120 million had been sitting suspended in a litigation reserve account, but now he city can use that $120 million. [Mission Local]
- In some Sonoma County media gossip, former Santa Rosa Press Democrat Darius Anderson is being sued by his former mentor Ron Burkle. Burkle argues that Anderson enriched himself to the tune of $20 million with business profits that Burkle thinks should have been shared with the investors in those pursuits. [Santa Rosa Press Democrat]
National:
- The Dow Jones Industrial average plummeted by nearly 800 points Thursday, as gas prices are increasing because of the Iran invasion, and investors are worried the war will drag on for some time. [CNN]
- After today’s firing of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Democrats are threatening to prosecute her for perjury in a recent incident where she appears to have lied under oath in Senate testimony. [NY Times]
- The House of Representatives very narrowly rejected a war powers resolution which would have curtailed President Trump’s authority to wage that war as he pleases in Iran. [CNBC]
Video:
- An outstanding new schtick from Italian professional wrestling, as this up-and-coming wrestler knocks his opponents out with some furious spinning pizza dough.
There’s an Italian semi-pro wrestler who enters the ring dressed like a pizza chef and knocks opponents out by throwing a pizza pie at them.pic.twitter.com/NM2zAiTsQX— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 5, 2026
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist