- The first flights out of Dubai since the Iran War began arriving at SFO on Thursday, bringing with them Bay Area residents with new pictures from the war. Multiple locals describe desperate scrambles to get on the first flights out, as Dubai only reopened its airport yesterday. [KTVU]
- San Francisco is expected to see 80-degree afternoons both Saturday and Sunday, which could be a first in 15 years. The last time the city saw two consecutive 80-degree days in March was in 2011. [Chronicle]
- 30-year-old Romier Taguiam Narag, the Daly City man convicted of killing his girlfriend in front of her small children in March 2023, has been sentenced to 64 years to life. [Chronicle]
- A Novato woman, Kenia Alegria, now faces vehicular manslaughter charges for both the deaths of her 61-year-old mother and 60-year-old aunt, after they were thrown from a vehicle she was driving, allegedly under the influence, that crashed on Highway 101 near Petaluma on February 11. [Bay Area News Group]
- Mission District gas station Doubletime, at 30th and Mission, was hit with a stop work order by the city this week as crews there were excavating on the property, apparently without proper permits, around some old, single-walled gas tanks below ground. [Mission Local]
- Now teachers in the East Bay city of Dublin may be going on strike Monday. [KTVU]
- Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, an ex officio board member of the Kennedy Center, has filed a lawsuit to try to stop President Trump from the "complete rebuilding" of the center that he said would begin this summer, which she says could end up being a surprise demolition that requires authorization from Congress. [New York Times]
