California Governor Gavin Newsom is keeping his state Attorney General busy, suing the Trump administration twice in two days, the latest lawsuit challenging Elon Musk’s DOGE firing of thousands of AmeriCorps volunteers.

Another day, another lawsuit from Gavin Newsom, with the state of California suing the Trump administration to get the courts to stop Trump from being Trump. On Wednesday, Newsom and the state sued the Trump administration to halt the sweeping tariffs that have already done so much to wreck the economy. Then on Thursday, Newsom was back at it, suing Trump for firing thousands of volunteers with AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps, dismissals that are part of Elon Musk’s DOGE campaign to slash government services.

There are about 2,000 AmeriCorps volunteers nationwide, who generally help with recovery efforts following disasters, most recently the LA wildfires. While volunteers, they’re generally given a living stipend, and have their basic expenses covered.

DOGE’s actions to dismantle AmeriCorps threaten vulnerable Californians, disaster response and recovery, and economic opportunities.



California will be suing to stop this. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 18, 2025



What stands out about the press release from Newsom’s office is the amount of vulgarity it uses.

“We’ve gone from the New Deal, the New Frontier, and the Great Society to a federal government that gives the middle finger to volunteers serving their fellow Americans,” Newsom says in the official release. “We will sue to stop this.”

Further in the same release, Newsom juxtaposes a lofty quote from when John F. Kennedy was president, contrasting that with the current administration's attitude, which Newsom characterizes with the phase “Go f*** yourself. You’re on your own.”

AmeriCorps volunteers are generally between 18 to 26 years old, and serve for about a year on projects determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or local community groups. Over the last 25 years, they’ve served about eight million hours on close to 3,400 disaster projects.

Newsom’s announcement adds that “California will both challenge the illegal action in court and accelerate recruitment for the California Service Corps program — already the largest service corps in the nation, surpassing the size of the Peace Corps.”

Newsom hitting Trump with two different lawsuits in two days is somewhat surprising. But the volume of lawsuits from California is not surprising, because as Politico points out, “Newsom and the California Legislature earlier this year set aside $25 million for [Attorney General Rob] Bonta’s Justice Department to sue the Trump administration.”

Image: CERES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) speaks as California Attorney general Rob Bonta looks on during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Trump administration's use of emergency powers to enact sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses. The tariffs have disrupted supply chains, increased costs for the state and Californians, and inflicted billions in damages on California’s economy, the fifth largest in the world. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)