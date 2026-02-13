Local:
- MC Hammer made an impromptu appearance aboard an honorary Black History Month cable car Thursday. SFMTA posted a reel featuring the Oakland-born Hammer, who now lives in the Central Valley, posing for photos and breaking out into robotic dance moves. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie stepped in to help with negotiations during the teachers’ strike a mere week and a half ago, even though educators officially began negotiating a new contract almost a year ago, and an impasse was declared in October, leading to a practice strike in November. [Mission Local]
- The preservationists who want to save the Vallaincourt Fountain at SF’s Justin Herman Plaza have filed a lawsuit demanding that the demolition be paused until the environmental impact report is released, accusing the city of fabricating an emergency in order to bypass the report. [Chronicle]
National:
- The Free Press is compiling 14 hours worth of video footage from the January 30 batch of Epstein files to make it more accessible to the public, and they’ve released part one out of two, although much of the screen is blacked out in many of the clips. [The Free Press]
- Amazon has ended its deal with Ring following backlash over its “lost dog” Super Bowl commercial, which revealed that all the Ring devices in the neighborhood can potentially be used to spy on residents. [CBS News]
- Health officials are raising awareness about the increase of colorectal cancer among people under 40 following the death of Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, who died at 48 this week, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 in 2020. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
Cory Barnette, the new “Bay Area Bush Man,” was in his element at Fisherman’s Wharf during Super Bowl weekend, scaring the daylights out of locals and tourists alike.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist