Without question, the best free SF Super Bowl concert is Friday’s NPR Tiny Desk show with Goapele, Souls of Mischief, P-Lo, and Ruby Ibarra. But it requires an RSVP, and organizers aren’t saying how to get one.

There are a ton of Super Bowl concerts in SF this weekend, but none of the big ones are free, and some are invite-only. So boy was it music to the ears of SF fans when the Chronicle had the news that a 4:30 pm Friday NPR Tiny Desk concert was scheduled at One Montgomery in the Levi’s “Home Turf” pop-up, featuring Bay Area superstars Goapele, Souls of Mischief, P-Lo, and Ruby Ibarra. That report says "The event is free for fans 18 and older to attend with an RSVP."

Okay, so how do we RSVP? Most reports on this have not included RSVP information. But given that One Montgomery is record label EMPIRE's new headquarters, there is a clue there.

A Wednesday afternoon Instagram post from NPR Music offered some guidance. “We're bringing the magic of our iconic concerts to San Francisco with the one-of-a-kind Tiny Desk Experience for Super Bowl Weekend, sponsored by Levi’s,” the post declares. “⁠Tap the link in our bio to RSVP.⁠”

On the homepage of EMPIRE 15, for the label's 15th anniversary pop-up exhibit at their new headquarters, there are RSVPs available for all three days, February 5 through 7, however the exhibit indicates that it is open until 4:30 each day. The Tiny Desk show is set to start at 4 pm Friday — similarly, a LaRussell show with a marching band is happening today, starting at 4.

And maybe it doesn’t even matter if you have an RSVP. The listing adds that “Space is limited and RSVP does not guarantee entry.” So it sounds like even some people who have valid RSVPs will be lined up and won't get in.

Images: (Left) Celebrity Talent Agency, (Right) Bolo Music Group