For a $40 admission fee, you can get into the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center and take a selfie next to an NFL helmet, or something.

The Moscone Center has transformed into the Super Bowl LX Experience for football fans this week, and it opened on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend's big game. This fan experience is, like the one seen here in New Orleans last year, a traveling interactive exhibit of sorts featuring the Super Bowl rings in a display case, helmets and jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, and opportunities to test your running and jumping skills.

A detail view of the NFL Fan Experience ahead of Super Bowl LX at the Moscone Center on February 04, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fans can also pose behind headless mannequins of football players in uniform, for social media purposes.

ABC 7's Luz Pena puts on her game face and takes one for the team in the clip below, checking out the Super Bowl LX Experience ahead of the first fans in line on Tuesday. She tries the 40-yard-dash challenge, and does it in eight seconds. (The NFL record is 4.2 seconds.)

In the convention center basement there is also a mini football field set up for playing flag football, and there is a food court — the event is sponsored by Jersey Mike's. Here's a map of what you'll find.

An estimated 90,000 people are expected to come into the Bay Area for the Super Bowl, either to attend the game or some of the events leading up to it. Among them will be, naturally, a whole slew of New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks fans, hoping to see their team take home the trophy this year.

Even if you don't go to the fan experience, the NFL has also set up dozens of pop-up retail shops all over the city, particularly at hotels where fans will be staying, so they will be raking in cash there as well, selling Super Bowl LX gear.

The Super Bowl LX Experience is open from 3 pm to 10 pm today through Saturday, and according to NBC Bay Area, it already drew a large crowd on Tuesday. Advance tickets can be found here.