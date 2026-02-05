We now have a few more details about what exactly happened at the home near Dolores Park in late November where a man was assaulted and tied up inside his home while a home invader, who posed as a delivery person, robbed him of $13 million in cryptocurrency.

It was a sophisticated and seemingly well planned heist that went down on November 22 at a home near 18th and Dolores. The male suspect approached the house fully masked, and obscured his face from a surveillance camera. He asked at the door for a "Joshua," said he had a package delivery, and then asked for a pen so that the victim could sign for the package. When the victim turned inside to locate a pen, the suspect forced his way into the door, shut the door, and assaulted the victim.

According to a police report and an interview with the victim, obtained by the Chronicle this week, the victim says he landed a punch on the suspect before the suspect punched him so hard he fell to the ground. He was then ordered, at gunpoint, to tie his ankles with duct tape, and the suspect then allegedly bound his wrists as well.

A surveillance image of the hooded and masked suspect.

The victim then heard, as he lay face-down in his living room, as the suspect got on possibly a threeway phone call, in which a man with a raspy voice gave instructions. The suspect then forced the victim to allow him access to his phone, and to a crypto wallet containing $3 million in Ethereum coin. The raspy-voiced man instructed the suspect how to transfer the funds out of the wallet, and then said there was $10 million more in Bitcoin on a laptop — information that, according to the victim, was publicly available.

The initial reports suggested the total stolen was $11 million, not $13 million.

Police believe that the victim's home was being cased for hours before the home invasion occurred around 5 pm. The victim told police that he noticed two pizza boxes outside his home after the crime occurred, and he had not ordered these, and police found that phone orders had been placed to a local restaurant for pizza — one around noon and one around 2:40 pm — which were paid for by credit card and delivered to the victim's address.

The victim also had received calls from a Los Angeles area number that day saying that someone was trying to deliver a package to him.

There seem to be two burner cell phone accounts that were created one day before, on December 21 — and the suspect may have given himself away by using one of the burner phones to text a male escort service some hours before the crime. There was also, as the Chronicle reports from the investigation, a link between one of the cell accounts and an email associated with a known criminal from the Washington state area. That man isn't being named because he has not been charged with any crime here and has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in this case — though the FBI, which is involved in the case, may begin naming names soon.

Reportedly, that Washington state man has a "long history of criminal charges," and was even charged with a crime two days after the SF robbery occurred.

The victim still has not been publicly identified, however a report in November indicated that he was the housemate and/or boyfriend of Lachy Groom, an ex of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Y Combinator's Garry Tan, who also lives in the neighborhood, said the victim was a friend of his and posted the doorbell camera surveillance video to Xitter in the days after the crime, though has since deleted it.

