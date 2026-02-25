In a first for the zoo, a guenon species monkey has been born in captivity at the Oakland Zoo, and it's a baby red-tailed monkey who has not yet been given a name.

The Oakland Zoo is celebrating another animal birth, a guenon species monkey born earlier this month to parents Nonami and Marley, both adult red-tailed monkeys who came to the zoo from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Guenons are a group of around 30 species of medium-sized, tree-dwelling monkeys, native to sub-Saharan African forests, that are known for their striking facial features and colors, and often long tails. The red-tailed monkey (Cercopithecus ascanius) has gray or black fur, and characteristic white noses with mutton-chop-like fur protruding from their cheeks, as well as a blue-ish or purplish "mask" around their eyes.

This is the first guenon birth at the Oakland Zoo in its 104-year history.

Below, you can see the adorable Nonami and the new baby clinging to her.

"Nonami and her baby have joined the rest of the troop in their habitat, bonding with the troop, including his sisters, Ikea and Skittles, Nonami's first babies, who were born at their previous Zoo," the zoo says on Facebook. "Mom and baby frequently spend time in the habitat, where visitors can see them every day, but Mom sometimes prefers to retreat to a cozy, warm indoor space with her baby."

Leave it to Chicagoans to name monkeys after retail stores and candy, but hopefully the zookeepers at the Oakland Zoo will come up with something better for this baby boy — it doesn't sound like there will be any sort of naming contest or poll.

This happy news of the monkey's birth comes after a couple of sad deaths in the Oakland Zoo's giraffe barn. One of the zoo's adult male reticulated giraffes, Zawadi, died unexpectedly in December. And the zoo announced last week that another male giraffe, Tsavo, had to be euthanized after suffering from "a variety of concerning neurological symptoms" that had made moving around difficult.