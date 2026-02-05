- There is a major discussion underway about moving a planned downtown Merced station on the high-speed rail line four miles to the southeast, and making it a "Merced-Yosemite" station, with bus shuttles provided to ferry people into Yosemite. The plan would save about $1 billion and allow construction to happen more smoothly in a remote, unincorporated area of Merced County. [Chronicle]
- One man was shot and another was pistol-whipped in a robbery that took place Wednesday night in East Oakland, near 81st Avenue and International Boulevard, and their current conditions are not known. [East Bay Times]
- A Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service warns of sneaker waves and breaking waves up to 22 feet high along the SF seashore until 4 am Friday. [NWS Bay Area/X]
- That previously mentioned Bad Bunny lookalike contest is happening tonight in the Mission. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some New England Patriots players, as soon as they landed in the Bay Area earlier this week, went straight to In-N-Out. [TNT Sports / Chronicle]
- Actor Timothée Chalamet is a new surprise name in the Epstein Files, as he was being discussed as a "pawn" in the media's takedown of Epstein pal Woody Allen in early 2018, when Chalamet was vying for his first Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, and a publicist told Epstein he felt forced to distance himself from Allen, whose new film he had also just appeared in. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: Photo by Jessica Tuttle