Local:
- San Francisco teachers are on the verge of striking for the first time in almost 50 years, but there are still a couple more nights of negotiations that are likely to happen first, following a planned press conference Thursday. [Chronicle]
- It looks like Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, who previously was on the Burning Man board, quietly gave up his board seat in recent weeks, just ahead of the revelation that his name is all over the Epstein Files. [Reddit]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved legislation to expand the corner-store curfew from the Tenderloin into part of SoMa, forcing them to close at midnight to reduce crime. [Mission Local]
- That mess involving Luke Brugnara and the beachfront property he claims to own in Daly City but reportedly does not has only grown messier, with federal prosecutors now seeking to put Brugnara back in jail over threats he made to people he accused of trespassing last month. [Chronicle]
National:
- An attorney for ICE in Minnesota, Julie Le, told a federal judge "this job sucks" after the enormous workload she's had in the wake of ICE chaos there, and she's now been removed from her post. Le had been detailed to Minnesota but has now apparently returned to her previous job at ICE. [CNN]
- The Trump administration has now launched an investigation into "anti-white bias" at Nike. [New York Times]
- Federal agencies have stalled a bunch of wind and solar projects because of Trump. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's a video posted from some British travel vloggers on YouTube (232K subscribers) who just had a happy trip to San Francisco, and they seem surprised by how beautiful it all is. Also, they visit Boudin Bakery and call it "Bowdin."
Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist