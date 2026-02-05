Following two strike votes and the release of a fact-finding report, the San Francisco teachers' union says it will begin its first labor strike in almost 50 years on Monday.

It is getting down to the wire and looking more likely that a historic teachers' strike could begin Monday, following a yearlong impasse between the SF Unified School District and the teachers' union over wage increases, benefits, and more. As the district struggles with a significant budget deficit, union reps insist that the distrct has reserve funds they should be tapping in order to meet teachers' needs.

"Since the strike vote, SFUSD management has begun exploring creative solutions, but so far, no proposals have been made," the union said in an email to members Thursday morning, announcing the strike date of February 9, per Mission Local.

The email reportedly added, "While we appreciate the late stage urgency, we are left with no other option but to [strike]."



If the strike happens, it will be the first time SF teachers have taken such a labor action since 1979, with all contract impasses since then getting resolved. That strike, 47 years ago, lasted for six weeks.

The district and the teachers' union have a bargaining session planned for 5 pm Thursday, and another planned for Friday, and a strike could still be staved off. But several sticking points remain. As the Chronicle reports, one of those sticking points is a hike in the cost teachers pay for family healthcare plans, which would go up to $1,500 per month from $1,200 per month. The district has reportedly offered to cover these premiums for three years, but at that point the deal would expire, and the union wants a greater commitment.

The decision to strike, authorized by two votes of the union membership in December and January, came after a legally mandated fact-finding process that ended with the release of a report on Wednesday. That third-party report turned out to be neutral, and offered suggestions for resolving some of the biggest sticking points between the two parties.

"The report does not go far enough — and the recommendations here alone will not solve the stability crisis in our district," said union President Cassondra Curiel in a Wednesday statement. "Now is the time for the district to come to the table with real solutions and show the community that they are fully committed to funding the classrooms and schools our students and communities deserve."

Mayor Daniel Lurie posted the video message below on Wednesday, saying, "It is crucial that our schools remain open."

I want to speak directly to San Francisco’s public-school parents and our students.



I know many of you are worried about the possibility of a teacher strike that could temporarily close schools—and I want you to hear this clearly from me: our kids come first.



As mayor, even… pic.twitter.com/uGRCbrW5Eq — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) February 4, 2026

Lurie added that he would "continue pushing for solutions" to avoid the strike, and said, "Our working parents can’t afford to stay home if schools are closed. Our special needs students can’t afford to lose access to vital services that help them succeed."

While SFUSD Superintendant Maria Su has said that substitute teachers would be brought in to keep schools open, it seems implausible that the district could find over 6,000 subs to replace the teachers and para-educators who'll be on picket lines. And, as Mission Local notes, unionized janitorial staff is unlikely to cross those picket lines to even open the doors of the city's schools.

Stay tuned for updates.

