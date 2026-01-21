Tell all your friends who constantly get mistaken for Bad Bunny, there's going to be a contest for that during Super Bowl Week in San Francisco.

A few days before he is set to headline the first-ever likely-to-be primarily Spanish-language Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny will be the subject of a lookalike contest hosted by the community group Mission Loteria, in SF's Mission District.

The event is happening on Thursday, February 5, at 5 pm, at Tacolicious (741 Valencia) and the gentleman (or drag king) who most resembles Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio will receive a cash prize of $100.

There are, apparently, also other prizes and gift cards to win.

And it will be a full Bad Bunny Night takeover at Tacolicious, with dressing up encouraged and a Bad Bunny-themed food and drink menu.



"From trap vibes to tropical looks, we’re calling all Benito fans to bring the fits, the energy, and the sass," says the event copy. "Just show up in your best Bad Bunny-inspired look and register for the contest when doors open at 5 p.m. No cover, no pressure — just pure perreo."

Also, there will be opportunities to play Loteria.

The Bay Area will clearly be embracing Bad Bunny's Halftime Show appearance at Levi's Stadium, even if the more racist and MAGA parts of the country are still complaining about it.

Speaking of racists, Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, is hosting an "alternative" halftime show, but the performers are being kept secret, and it's not clear that this will even be broadcast anywhere. Maybe YouTube?

Top image: Bad Bunny attends "Barrio Triste" during the 63rd New York Film Festival at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)