- Tesla had plans for a driverless taxi charging station at 825 Sansome, in Jackson Square, but they're now dropping those plans amid pushback. The Teamsters' union appealed a conditional use permit granted by SF Board of Supervisors, and eight supervisors indicated they would likely vote the Teamsters' way. [Mission Local]
- The collapse of the California College of the Arts was the result of a real estate gamble and expansion to San Francisco that ultimately failed, but there is more to the story. An investigation finds that CCA trustees financially benefited from selling SF properties to the college, and Gavin Newsom also directed $20 millino in state funds to bail out the school, which legislators now have questions about. [Chronicle]
- San Jose was just named the world's least affordable city for first-time homebuyers. [KPIX]
- Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, is referenced more than 100 times in the latest batch of Epstein Files, and he appears to have been introduced to a female companion through Epstein. [Bay Area News Group]
- There is plenty more evidence of Bill Gates's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in the latest trove of documents, and while there may be no direct evidence of Gates have sexual relations with any of Epstein's girls, ex-wife Melinda French Gates says she's "happy to be away from all the muck" in a new interview. [CNN]
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the case of the apparent Tucson abduction of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, is vehemently denying a report that Guthrie's brother-in-law is the prime suspect in the case. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump's border czar Tom Homan is pulling 700 federal agents out of Minnesota, but leaving 2,000 of them in place. [New York Times]