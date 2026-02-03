Local:
- Yes, there is a coyote who swam to Alcatraz and has been there for the better part of a month, but the National Park Service is realizing they’re probably going to have to capture and relocate it. The coyote has not been seen in ten days, does not have access to fresh water, and it poses a threat to the island's endangered birds. [SFGate]
- Mayor Lurie gave his obligatory Super Bowl security press conference today, and he said that indeed federal agents will be in SF, but they will mostly be protecting celebrations and landmarks, aiding SFPD officers, and pursuing the sale of counterfeit goods. As for ICE concerns, NFL’s chief security officer Cathy Lanier said, “There’s no ICE agents assigned as a part of our security team here.” [Chronicle]
- There may be an active shooter situation happening in Fremont this evening, as there’s a “large police presence” and police are asking people to avoid the area. The area in question is near the intersection of Central Avenue and Saint Joseph Street, and police say they’ve received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting. [KGO]
National:
- We’ve technically been under a partial government shutdown for the last three days, but it’s over now, as Trump, the House, and the Senate have all signed off on a deal. But they punted on DHS funding, which includes ICE, as Democrats are furious over ICE’s recent violent excesses. [The Guardian]
- In the latest with the bizarre disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, some media outlets have received a purported ransom note, and blood was found in the mother's home. [CBS News]
- The ex-husband of former First Lady Dr Jill Biden was arrested and charged with murder under mysterious circumstances, though police had been previously called to the address over a domestic violence complaint. [NBC News]
Video:
- At a San Diego energy industry conference called DTECH Tuesday morning, protesters stormed the stage to complain about a PG&E executive on the panel, and the panel was forced to disperse red-faced.
A few dozen protestors disrupted the energy industry conference DTECH in San Diego on Tuesday, interrupting a morning panel and prompting its speakers — including a Pacific Gas & Electric executive — to flee the stage.— SFGATE (@sfgate.com) February 3, 2026 at 4:49 PM
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist