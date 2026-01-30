Local:
- High school and college students, as well as some middle schoolers, from across the Bay Area joined workers in a nationwide walkout Friday. Thousands of businesses also closed their doors in protest of ongoing ICE crackdowns and the killings of two protestors in Minneapolis. [Bay Area News Group]
- SF’s Archbishop Riordan High School, which reported having three active cases of tuberculosis Wednesday, announced that all classes will be held online until February 9, as there are now 50 reported latent cases within the school community. [SFGate]
- Three people were injured, at least one critically, in a shooting on Golden Gate Avenue near Laguna Street, south of SF’s Jefferson Square Park, Friday afternoon, but no other information was provided. [KPIX]
National:
- Yosemite National Park eliminated the reservation system for its annual Firefall viewing phenomenon, which is expected to occur February 10 through 26 this year. The park will now be restricting car and foot traffic, requiring visitors to hike 3 miles round trip between the Yosemite Falls parking lot and the designated viewing area. [Los Angeles Times]
- The group Climate Defiance crashed an event for New York Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi with a cascading flash mob of activists chastising him for voting in favor of increased ICE funding. [Climate Defiance/Instagram]
- Bruce Springsteen visited Minneapolis Friday where he performed his new song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” which hit #1 on Spotify a few hours earlier. [NBC News]
Now: Bruce Springsteen sings "Streets of Minneapolis" in Minneapolis
Video of the Day:
As we all mourn the loss of the mom we all wish we had, here’s Catherine O’Hara at perhaps her most absurd — as Brooke Shields performing Devo on SCTV.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist