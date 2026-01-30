A poor little stolen Doberman puppy was not only dognapped by a man allegedly carrying 68 grams of meth, the puppy was then used as a weapon and thrown at Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputies when they tried to arrest the man.

It has been a very difficult week for a female miniature Doberman pinscher puppy named “Money” who resides in Monterey County. But there is rejoicing among dog lovers that Money has been safely located, albeit after a series of ‘ruff’ events that make Breaking Bad plotlines sound like an episode of Blue’s Clues.

For as KTVU reports, a methamphetamine suspect threw the puppy at sheriff's deputies hoping this would help him escape arrest (it did not help him escape arrest).

Money was last seen on Monday, but not with her human companion family. She was last seen when 38-year-old meth and gun suspect Orlando Figueroa-Martinez threw her at police. Figueroa-Martinez is not the rightful owner of the dog, but he was the rightful subject of an active no-bail arrest warrant, so Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies moved in on him when they saw him Monday night.

“During the contact, Figueroa-Martinez denied his identity and provided false information to deputies,” theSheriff’s office said in the Facebook post below. “He was holding a small dog at the time of the encounter. When deputies attempted to arrest him, Figueroa-Martinez ignored lawful commands and fled on foot. While running, he threw the dog at a deputy and continued to resist arrest.”

Poor little Money dashed in fear, and was missing for the next three and a half days. But as for Figueroa-Martinez, police arrested him and found him to be in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, roughly 68.53 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and a dagger. He remains in custody at Monterey County Jail.

And as for the female miniature Doberman pinscher puppy Money, the sheriff’s office says, “We are now in the process of reuniting the puppy with its rightful owner.”

