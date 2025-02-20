Local:
- San Mateo-based Roblox and SF-based Discord are being sued by a 13-year-old plaintiff from New Jersey for allegedly facilitating child sexual abuse on their platforms. The alleged predator reached the youngster on Discord, and the Chronicle has the chilling details that “the minor sent a shower video for a $10 Roblox gift card and a full-frontal nude photo for another $10 Roblox gift card.” [Chronicle]
- We noted this weekend that it’s “fireball” time of year again at Horsetail Falls on the eastern ridge of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, and this weekend figures to be prime viewing. You will need a reservation to get into the park this weekend, though, and it may be easiest to just watch the Yosemite Falls firefall live cam, but the show only lasts for about five minutes right before sunset. Below we see how it looked yesterday. [KTVU]
- An 81-year-old SF woman with early-stage dementia named Arleen Johnson had been missing since February 12, but was located on Wednesday. Johnson was found around 6:30 pm Wednesday night on Fillmore Street in Lower Pac Heights, and SFPD said in a statement that "Ms. Johnson appeared to be in good physical health and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation." [SFGate]
National:
- 83-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, known in recent months for freezing up on camera and stumbling down stairs, has announced he will not run for reelection next year, after spending 30 years in the Senate. [Associated Press]
- The Senate confirmed FBI director nominee Kash Patel 51-49 today, ensuring the FBI will become a completely vindictive, corrupt, and politicized organization for the foreseeable future. [CNN]
- NBA superstar and last year’s No. 1 pick in the draft Victor Wembanyama is out for the rest of the season with a deep vein thrombosis blood clot in his right shoulder, the same injury that ended Chris Bosh's career. [NBC News]
Video of the Day:
- We noted in December 2022 that Too Short was producing a movie shooting in Oakland called Freaky Tales, and the trailer has now arrived. It stars Pedro Pascal, has a reported Tom Hanks cameo, and apparently depicts the (fictional) robbery of real-life late 1980s Golden State Warriors player Sleepy Floyd, which seems to go awry because Floyd is quite skilled with a machete.
Image: YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 24: General views of the Yosemite Firefall natural phenomenon at Horsetail Fall ending in a pinkish hue on February 24, 2021 in Yosemite, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)