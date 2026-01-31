- Caltrans announced it’s shortening its carpool hours along Highway 101 in Marin and Sonoma counties after months of complaints from frustrated commuters. The hours will now be from 6 to 9 am and 3 to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday, but commuters don’t think the change is significant enough to reduce traffic congestion. [Press Democrat]
- A fight broke out after a basketball game between Piedmont and San Leandro high schools Friday night after two students bumped into each other. According to the video segment, a player suffered a broken nose, and a coach had a broken wrist. [KTVU]
- The coyote that made it onto Alcatraz Island earlier this month appears to be thriving there, as rangers reported seeing carcasses from prey that it caught. Authorities were worried about the safety of the visitors the coyote was attracting due to the media attention, but local expert Janet Kessler said the coyote is used to humans, as it was born and raised in SF. [Coyote Yips/Instagram]
- A cute, new mascot called “Maverick,” who’s a descendant of Ma Sheng, the Horse God, has been unveiled for the 2026 Chinese New Year Parade in celebration of the rare Year of the Fire Horse, which only comes around every 60 years. [KGO]
- The ongoing swarm of earthquakes near San Ramon, which have been striking in clusters for over a month, hit the region again Friday with a 3.4M quake, followed by a 2.9. [KPIX]
- The National Football League reportedly told San Jose officials, including Mayor Matt Mahan, that ICE agents will not be targeting Super Bowl events, but leaders are remaining vigilant in case of a surge. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Mateo County authorities are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman who was found inside a detached garage that was on fire early Friday morning in Fair Oaks and was pronounced dead at the scene. [KRON4]
- Check out this aerial view showing the massive turnout at Friday's walkout and anti-ICE rally at SF's Dolores Park, with more protests to come over the weekend.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist