- A 38-year-old man, Evan Perez Villanueva, has been arrested in connection with the fatal January 15th shooting at 16th and San Bruno, in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. Villanueva was found on the 200 block of San Bruno Avenue, and a search of his car turned up a shotgun, the SFPD says. [KRON4]
- A large home went up in flames around 5 am this morning in Angwin, in Napa County, and appears to have burned to the ground. The fire was initially reported as a debris fire, before becoming a structure fire. [Chronicle]
- There's been an outbreak of tuberculosis at San Francisco's Archbishop Riordan High School, with three active cases now reported. The first case was discovered in November. [KTVU]
- A concierge nurse working in the Pacific Heights neighborhood Monday night relays a dramatic story of a close encounter with the mountain lion on the loose, claiming "It was one paw away from my jugular." [Chronicle]
- Southwest Airlines, just after announcing no more free-for-all seating, is changing its policy for larger customers, requiring them to purchase an extra seat or potentially be bumped to a different flight if they only purchased a single seat and the flight is full. [Bay Area News Group]
- UC Davis has just received a record $120 million gift to its veterinary school from philanthropists Joan and Sanford I. Weill, and the school has now been named for the couple. [Chronicle]
- During Tuesday night's monologue, Stephen Colbert confirmed that the final episode of The Late Show will be on May 21. [Variety]
Photo of the intersection of 16th Street and San Bruno Avenue via Google Street View