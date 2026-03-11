Local:
- A San Francisco judge, Judge Sylvia Husing, ordered the release of the suspect, Tony Sheravaughn Phillips, accused of assaulting a member of Mayor Daniel Lurie's security detail. The judge noted that Phillips "was violently assaulted" first by the security guard, and while he has a troubling history of not showing up for court for other "repetitive" behavior, she released him pending another hearing on Thursday. [Chronicle, Earlier]
- Lurie went on social media Wednesday to respond to today's report that the FBI has been warning law enforcement agencies around California of the possibility of a surprise drone attack from Iran, saying there are "no imminent threats" to San Francisco. It's not very reassuring, but Lurie says, "As always, public safety is our No. 1 priority, and rest assured we are in constant communication with all of our public safety partners, and we will continue to monitor the situation." [DanielLurie/X]
- Some sort of "large altercation" occurred outside SF's Leadership High School on Ocean Avenue this afternoon involving multiple students and staff members who were pepper-sprayed. [KTVU]
National:
- The Pentagon told Congress Wednesday that the first six days of the war in Iran cost over $11.3 billion. And we are now on Day 12. [New York Times]
- Iraq's ports company said that 38 crew members were rescued and at least one was killed in Iranian attacks on oil tankers in Iraqi waters in the Persian Gulf. [CNN]
- The Iranian sports minister has confirmed that the Iranian men's soccer team will not be competing in the World Cup in North America this summer. [ESPN]
Video:
- On a lighter note, Mayor Lurie got to sit down with Sam Smith and have coffee at Poesia Cafe in the Castro on Tuesday, and produced this little video in which Smith says he's having a "love affair" with San Francisco, and that it is the most beautiful city in the country.