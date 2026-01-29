Local:
- We reported earlier this week that tickets for next weekend’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara were going for $7,000 a pop, but that was two days ago, and now they’re up to $8,230 apiece. That’s on a platform called TickPick, and we’re still seeing them for as “low” as $6,200 on Ticketmaster, but it’s still the second-priciest Super Bowl since the 2024 49ers-Chefs game. [Bay Area News Group]
- After more than seven years of anticipation, that highly touted new digital organ for the Castro Theatre has reportedly finally arrived at the theater. “The long-awaited new organ has arrived, though it will need a little time to settle in before it is heard publicly,” The Castro said on Facebook Thursday. “While a 'sneak preview' of the instrument will take place on February 6, [organist David] Hegarty looks forward to playing the organ and rising out of the pit on March 17 as part of Frameline’s Trash Talk with John Waters, Featuring Serial Mom.” [The Castro via Facebook]
- A Waymo robotaxi collided with a child at an elementary school in Santa Monica last week, after the child ran into the street from behind a double-parked SUV. The child suffered minor injuries, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is indeed investigating. [Chronicle]
National:
- We were just on the verge of yet another government shutdown, but a last-minute deal between Senate Dems and Republicans keeps the government open by separating ICE and Customs and Border Patrol’s budget from the budgets of other agencies. [AP News]
- Under RFK Jr’s new food stamp rules, Twix bars are covered by SNAP benefits but granola bars are not, though the rules vary from state to state. [NY Times]
- Trump had a late-night Truth Social rant claiming that more than 250 Walmart stores in California were closing, whereas Walmart has closed zero stores in California, and he blamed it on the state’s $22 minimum wage, though the state minimum wage is $16.90. [CNN]
Video:
- Why are all these li’l ducklings mobbing this man? I don’t know, but all these li’l ducklings are mobbing this man.
He’s the father now.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/YTXFUKAQvx— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 29, 2026
Image: The Castro