Local:
- That mountain lion who’s captivated SF for the past 24 hours has actually been previously known to wildlife authorities, as he’d been tagged as a kitten. The male mountain lion was named “157M” when tagged by biologists, was born in April 2024 in Santa Clara County, and he managed to shake his tracking tag (though he’ll get another when released back into the wild). [Chronicle]
- KGO ran the numbers and found that tickets to next weekend’s Santa Clara Super Bowl cost $6,700 for even the worst seat in the house. But we ran the same test on the same Ticketmaster platform an hour after KGO published their report, and the minimum get-in price for nosebleed seats had risen to just over $7,000. [KGO]
- Reporters are digging through arrest records after Tommy Lee Jones’s daughter’s New Year’ Eve overdose death, and it turns out she was pregnant, and may have been at the time of the overdose. Victoria Jones was at least pregnant as of October 1 according to court documents from a Santa Cruz County public intoxication case, though it’s unclear if she was pregnant at the time of her overdose death. [Us Weekly]
National:
- Someone confronted and attacked Minnesota congressmember Rep. Ilhan Omar with some manner of chemical fluid Tuesday afternoon at a press event, but Omar appears unharmed, and still carried on with the event. [Politico]
- That five year-old boy who ICE arrested and detained in Minnesota last week (while he was heartbreakingly wearing a blue knit bunny cap) has seen he and his father's deportations temporarily blocked by a Texas federal judge, though the father and son remain stuck at an immigrant detention camp in Texas. [KTVU]
- Six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick was stunningly not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot vote on Tuesday, and the NFL world is pretty shocked by this. [USA Today]
Video:
- Here's a bit from the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, and I know Seth MacFarlane is not for everyone. But his impersonation of Kermit the Frog doing the Liam Neeson monologue from Taken will amuse you pretty thoroughly, no matter how bad of a day you’ve had.
Seth MacFarlane performs Liam Neeson’s famous Taken speech in Kermit the Frog’s voice on The Graham Norton Show, while Tom Cruise hilariously loses it watching.— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 21, 2026
pic.twitter.com/bzjuYCNPgc
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist