National:

  • Someone confronted and attacked Minnesota congressmember Rep. Ilhan Omar with some manner of chemical fluid Tuesday afternoon at a press event, but Omar appears unharmed, and still carried on with the event. [Politico]
  • That five year-old boy who ICE arrested and detained in Minnesota last week (while he was heartbreakingly wearing a blue knit bunny cap) has seen he and his father's deportations temporarily blocked by a Texas federal judge, though the father and son remain stuck at an immigrant detention camp in Texas. [KTVU]
  • Six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick was stunningly not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot vote on Tuesday, and the NFL world is pretty shocked by this. [USA Today]

Video:

  • Here's a bit from the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, and I know Seth MacFarlane is not for everyone. But his impersonation of Kermit the Frog doing the Liam Neeson monologue from Taken will amuse you pretty thoroughly, no matter how bad of a day you’ve had.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist