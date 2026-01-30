- Prepare for a bunch of street closures around San Francisco over Super Bowl weekend, with private events and NFL activations galore. Don't try driving or parking around downtown or Civic Center after February 4th! [Chronicle]
- This gutting, but the great Catherine O'Hara has died unexpectedly at the age of 71, after a "brief illness." [KRON4]
- Today is another nationwide day of protest against ICE, with a call for a general strike, and there may be more protests in the Bay Area. [KTVU]
- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested in California by federal agents in connection with a protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota. [Associated Press]
- President Trump has selected Kevin Warsh, who previously served as a Fed governor from 2006 to 2011, to be the next Fed chair. [New York Times]
- Gavin Newsom just can't stop with the kneepad and blowjob jokes when it comes to Trump and his cronies. [Chronicle]
- The Justice Department is releasing 3 million more pages of Epstein Files. [Associated Press]