The now 79- or 80-year-old woman who is accused of mowing down a family of four with her car in West Portal two years ago will be in court Friday hoping to have her charges reduced to misdemeanors.

As you might imagine, the family of 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and 38-year-old Matilde Moncado Ramos Pinto and their two small children is appalled by the efforts of the accused driver, Mary Fong Lau, to lessen her charges as they seek justice for their loved ones.

"We're vehemently against [this], because no evidence has been provided that would suggest this isn't gross negligence," said Ramos Pinto's brother Luis, speaking to ABC 7 this week. "I would like to see this person tried and suffer, be held accountable and responsible for her actions.

Luis Ramos Pinto added, "It wasn't just my sister and her family that died. Part of us all died."

Mary Fong Lau, who was 78 at the time of the crash and is now 80 or close to 80, was charged in July 2024 with four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. On Friday, Lau is expected to appear before a judge who will hear a request to have those charges reduced to misdemeanors, per ABC 7.

Attorney Jim Quadra, who is representing the family of the deceased, tells the station that any such reduction in charges would be seen as "a basic slap on the wrist for having taken four lives."

It's the latest uproar in the case, which may go to trial later this year. Last year, the family of the victims accused Lau and her family of willfully attempting to conceal assets and shield her wealth from any potential damage claims against her. Quadra's firm, who already has a civil wrongful death suit filed against Lau, separately sued her and asked a court to block her from continuing to put real estate holdings under LLCs, and transfering them out of a trust in her name.

Friday's hearing pertains to the criminal charges against Lau.

Lau stands accused of driving her SUV at high speed from Ulloa Street into a busy intersection near the West Portal Muni station, where the family of four was waiting for a bus to take them to the San Francisco Zoo. The crash occurred on March 16, 2024.

She was believed to be speeding at 60 to 70 miles per hour when she struck the family, and so far has not discussed the matter publicly or in court.

A witness at the scene reportedly suggested they had overheard Lau admit to mistaking the gas pedal for the brake in her car, but this is unconfirmed.

"She has given no explanation as to why she was driving at that rate of speed, and she didn't make any efforts to veer, stop, honk, or do anything to avoid the collision," Quadra tells ABC 7.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has filed a motion opposing any reduction of charges.

Family members of the victims are reportedly traveling from Portugal to attend Friday's court hearing.

Previously: Driver Accused In Killing Family of Four In West Portal Now Accused of Hiding Wealth