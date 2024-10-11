- Mary Fong Lau, 78, who is accused of vehicular manslaughter for allegedly killing a family of four in West Portal, apparently told an eyewitness at the scene that she “accidentally moved (her) foot onto the gas pedal." [Chronicle]
- San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres, currently under investigation for the “oral copulation of a minor," apparently had text conversations where he allegedly sexualized an 11-year-old child, messages that Torres has explained as just being merely "role play." [Spotlight]
- Marshawn Lynch, the former star running back and Oakland native, recently hinted on his podcast which he co-hosts with Gavin Newsom, that he might run to become the next Oakland Mayor. [KTVU]
- A new report from UC Berkeley has found that the recently instituted $20 minimum wage for California fast food workers has not led to job losses or large price increases. [KRON]
- The jagged, bright pink stairs of the now-infamous mansion at 224 Sea Cliff Avenue are being taken down, after a recent change in ownership. [SFGATE]
- Tesla's stock tumbled 8.8% today, as investors were left unimpressed with Elon Musk's new robotaxi reveal and promises that the fully unsupervised self-driving of Tesla vehicles will be available in Texas and California sometime next year. [Bloomberg]
Image: Alan Burradell via X