The 16th Street convenience store that lost its resident feline last fall to a tragic accident involving a Waymo is now taking applications for a new bodega cat.

Mission Local brings the news that Coco, the blue-eyed replacement kitty (pictured above) who arrived at Randa's Market in late November, following KitKat's demise a month earlier, has had to leave the store for medical reasons.

During a vet visit to get spayed, it was discovered that Coco has feline leukemia, and will require special care and a safer environment to protect a weak immune system. Per Mission Local, Coco departed Randa's about a month ago, and has found a new permanent home.

Store owner Mike Zeidan said it's been difficult, first losing five-year-old KitKat, and then having to give up Coco. But it was clearly the right decision.

Still, customers keep coming in asking after the cat.

Randa's became the center of international media coverage in late October following the untimely death of KitKat, who was struck and fatally injured by a Waymo that was pulling away from the curb.

Surveillance video subsequently showed that the cat had darted under the vehicle, as it was perhaps used to doing under parked cars, and a passerby who saw this tried to coax the cat out in the seconds before the tragic accident.

The death prompted widespread outcry about this new danger to pets presented by autonomous vehicles, and it prompted questions about why the vehicle did not acknowledge the distressed person kneeling in front of the car only seconds before it pulled away — and why the cars lack sensors to detect people or animals underneath them.

Zeidan tells Mission Local that he will eventually bring in a new cat to patrol the store, but he's not sure when. And he'd prefer a male tabby cat, like KitKat, if possible.