- To no one’s surprise, President Donald Trump announced he’ll be skipping Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. He said the event’s halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day, who are both vocally anti-Trump, were a “terrible choice.” [Bay Area News Group]
- The Gilroy parents who were fatally struck by a teenage driver after dropping off their 7-year-old twins at school were identified as Andrew and Stacia Stuart. A fundraiser has been launched and a petition created demanding improved safety measures surrounding the school, including the installation of flashing crosswalk lights. [KGO]
- Dangerous weather, including snow, ice, and sleet, has impacted 37 states, causing the cancellation of more than 10,000 flights. The central and eastern US are experiencing temperatures 10-40 degrees below average with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees. [NBC News]
- A Cybertruck owner in Oakland has filed a second federal complaint stemming from a frightening experience in 2024 when the back passenger door flew open on the highway due to a latch malfunction — with his baby inside the car. [Oaklandside]
- The protestor who was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis Saturday has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital who was trying to help a fellow protestor that agents had pushed to the ground and pepper-sprayed. [Associated Press]
- Hundreds of protestors rallied across the Bay Area in support of Minneapolis Friday and Saturday, including San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza and San Jose's Mexican Heritage Plaza. [KPIX]
@kerianne420 Marching in solidarity with Minnesota 🤝 1/20/26 #sanfrancisco #sfbay #minnesota #protest #freedom ♬ Freedom - VIRGO’S GROOVE ★
- Sebastopol police in Sonoma County arrested a man allegedly wearing Wolverine-style metal knuckles and in possession of a meth pipe who's also suspected of illegally camping and littering the waterway near the Joe Rodota Trail. [Press Democrat]
- A former mayoral candidate in Antioch is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges that he allegedly killed his wife in 2015, which was originally ruled a suicide until new leads were discovered in 2024. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist