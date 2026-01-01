Victoria Jones, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead inside San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel Thursday morning. A cause of death has not been released, and police do not suspect foul play.

As KRON4 reports, the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel at 950 Mason Street around 3:14 am Thursday after a woman’s body was found in the hallway of the hotel, per NBC Bay Area. The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics. Police have not confirmed her identity. Per NBC Bay Area, sources say police don't suspect foul play.

“At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation,” SFPD wrote in an email, per KRON4.

As TMZ first reported, an unnamed police source said the victim was 34-year-old Victoria Jones, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones.

According to Victoria Jones’s IMDB page, she appeared in her dad's film, Men in Black 2 (in a scene alongside the film's director Barry Sonnenfeld), as seen in the clip below. While Jones's IMDB page says she was born in 1987, outlets are reporting that she was 34 years old.

Image: TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones attend the red carpet of the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 25, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)