The NFL announced Sunday that legendary East Bay band Green Day is scheduled to open Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium with a performance celebrating the game’s 60th anniversary and honoring the past generations of Most Valuable Players.

In a press release, the National Football League announced that Green Day will perform their most high-energy rock anthems as the Super Bowl MVPs take center stage on the field in a special 60th anniversary opening ceremony. Per the Associated Press, Green Day’s performance is scheduled to air live at 3 pm Pacific on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. The ceremony will be followed by the pregame entertainment, including Charlie Puth performing the national anthem and performances by Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL Legends who've helped define this sport is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said Tim Tubito, NFL senior director, event and game presentation, per the press release. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

According to the below KGO video segment, Green Day is also scheduled to play a show at Pier 29 on February 6, two days ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on February 8, per the Chronicle, with the Counting Crows also headlining. The show is apparently invite-only, sponsored by FanDuel and Spotify, per the Chronicle.

According to the below NBC Bay Area informational video, the last Super Bowl to take place at Levi’s Stadium was Super Bowl 50 in 2016. As SFist reported at the time, the city netted $2 million off Super Bowl 50.

Per Wikipedia, the Most Valuable Player award has been granted annually since the Super Bowl began. The winner is chosen by a panel of football writers and broadcasters who make up 80 percent of the vote, and the other 20 percent is made up of fans voting electronically.

Per Sports Illustrated and Sportsbook Review, the top predictions for Super Bowl 60 MVP appear to be Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks.

Image: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day performs onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 17, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

See all Super Bowl 60 Coverage