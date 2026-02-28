This week: Too Short’s ‘Blow the Whistle’ at 20, local Black figures through history, cheap eats in the Sunset, the library’s small business resources, and Sports Basement comedy club; plus: walking the Bay Bridge, descending the Hawk Hill stairs, and exploring Black history through music.

Behind the racks

San Francisco’s Comedy “Run” Club has turned a tucked-away corner of Sports Basement Presidio into a monthly hotspot for laughs. Every second Saturday, the space transforms into an intimate speakeasy with touring comedians, free pizza, drinks, and a crowd with the penchant for the unique.

Every attendee earns perks like a Sports Basement discount and honorary membership in the non-running “run” club. The secret door can be found behind the running shoes. — Justina Vanessa/Instagram

Blow the whistle

Twenty years on, Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” still turns Oakland streets, block parties, and clubs into instant dance floors. Recorded in Atlanta and Miami with Lil Jon, the track never cracked the Hot 100 but cemented itself as a Bay Area anthem, its hyphy energy spreading through local culture and sports arenas alike.

The original video shoot at Mingles Martini & Champagne Lounge near Jack London Square captured the city’s intensity, from street-side chaos to crowded dance floors, and introduced viewers to figures like the Turf Feinz, who later appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl performance. Two decades later, the song’s claps, whistles, and warnings remain woven into the city’s soundtrack, from local nights out to national stages. — KQED

Currents of the Black Pacific

At the Museum of Sonoma County, the exhibition, Take Me to the Water: Histories of the Black Pacific, curated by Caroline Collins, widens the lens on Black history, tracing lives shaped by ocean crossings, wartime shipyards, and coastal labor. The exhibit moves from the story of Diego, an African guide who landed on California’s coast with Sir Francis Drake in 1579, to Black whalers, fishermen, and World War II workers who helped build communities from Richmond to Santa Rosa.

Photographs, maritime tools, and a video interview with Pearl Harbor survivor Jesse Love anchor the show in lived experience, while recent programming has brought Sonoma County writers into conversation with that legacy. The exhibition runs March 22, Wednesdays through Sundays, in Santa Rosa. — The Press Democrat

Fourth floor futures

Up on the fourth floor of the San Francisco Public Library’s Main branch, there’s a corner devoted to people planning out their livelihoods. The library’s Small Business Center offers one-on-one guidance, databases, and workshops that walk would-be founders through permits, city codes, marketing plans, and the maze of local regulations that can stall a good idea before it leaves the notebook.

Some familiar neighborhood names — from Green Apple Books to Gravel & Gold — have tapped into the center’s support along the way. For anyone quietly plotting a career pivot, the help is free, public, and waiting upstairs at the Main Library. — Taylesofthecity/Instagram

Basslines of memory

Inside the Victorian rooms of San Francisco’s Community Music Center, composer and bassist Marcus Shelby creates suites that move through Black history as deliberately as a walking bass line. His projects have traced the 1944 Port Chicago explosion, Harriet Tubman’s journeys, the Negro Baseball Leagues, and meditations on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., blending blues and swing with archival research and lived testimony.

Shelby, who once studied engineering before committing fully to music, now leads big bands, serves as artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, and mentors young musicians in the Mission. For him, composition is both scholarship and inheritance — a way to pass history forward, one low note at a time. — NBC Bay Area

Sunset bites

A tiny counter on Taraval Street is quietly feeding the Sunset. Little Aloha serves a handful of Hawaii-inspired dishes, from spam musubi to loco moco, priced so students and families can grab a hot lunch without emptying their wallets.

The co-owners, all San Franciscans, bring flavors discovered on trips to Maui and Oahu, balancing authenticity with simplicity in a compact menu. The $6 weekday special has made the spot a steady stop for high school crowds, with pineapple sausage leading the charge. — SFGate

Tower walk

The Bay Bridge pedestrian path runs for two miles, fully separated from traffic and lined with benches. The towers are massive, and cars move quickly below, making it very loud — great for stress-screaming or singing loudly off-key.

From the path, walkers can see expansive views of the Bay and the remnants of the old bridge. The walkway is high above the water but considered safe, offering a clear, elevated perspective of the city and surrounding waterways. — Baywiddit/Instagram

Stairway to the bay

Once you’ve finished the Bay Bridge walk, head to the Hawk Hill stairs that descend toward the Pacific Ocean, offering panoramic views of the Golden Gate, San Francisco, and the Marin Headlands along the way. The path is spacious, with plenty of benches, and separate from any traffic, though the roar of cars above is constant.

The towers rise high around you, and you can spot remnants of the old bridge as you descend. Visitors can walk the stairs, linger on the landings, or hike the surrounding trails, making it a clear spot for sunset views. — Wandering Creator, Meghana/Instagram

Image: Sonoma County Museum

