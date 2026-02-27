The mega-popular Sunset Night Market, which became a victim of its own popularity last year when organizers called it off because it was becoming untenable, is returning Friday night with a Lunar New Year edition.

"Kick off the Year of the Horse at the award winning night market!" an event announcement says. "This all-ages event inspired by night markets in Asia has something for everyone, including a huge array of food vendors cooking up authentic and delicious fare."

Friday, February 27 marks the official return of the Sunset Night Market as a four-part, quarterly series. Tonight's market, which will take place on Irving Street between 20th and 25th avenues, will be followed by another on June 12 celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival, an Autumn Moon Festival edition on September 25, and a Dong Zhi / Holiday Market on December 11.

Marketgoers can expect to find a main stage at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Irving, where Jing Mo Drum Roll kicks things off at 5 pm, and other performers include celebrity chef Martin Yan doing a 7 pm cooking demo, and there will be a lion dance performance (6:30 pm).

Several dozen food vendors will be set up at the market, and organizers are also emphasizing driving foot traffic to the surrounding neighborhood.

A media kit for the event includes a quote from Outer Sunset Merchants and Professionals Association President Bill Barnickel, who says, "As merchants, we're thrilled the Sunset Night Market is returning to Irving Street!"

Barnickel adds, "Last year's Night Market brought increased sales to local businesses throughout the entire neighborhood, and we can't wait to highlight even more local merchants in the Outer Sunset for attendees to discover and visit year-round."

The night market was put "on pause" last July amid complaints that it had grown too large, and amid complaints from organizers that the city was too slow in reimbursing costs, which caused undue financial strain.

As one organizer, Sunset Mercantile Director Angie Petitt, put it at the time, "We got forced into being too big of an event. And we are evaluating how we can make it work for our community."

The pause took on political overtones as well, with some blaming the leadership of Supervisor Joel Engardio, who was facing a recall. One of those who spoke to the press, Great Wall Hardware owner and recall proponent Albert Chow, said that Engardio shouldn't have taken credit for the night markets, and that he and other local merchants "just didn't feel it" last year.

Whether that was broadly true or not, the retooled night market will have its first test tonight, and Chow will likely be on hand to celebrate it in his capacity as candidate to permanently replace Engardio as District 4 Supervisor. The current supervisor of the district, Alan Wong, was a mayoral appointee and will also be up for election in November.

A previous, pared-down, privately funded version of the market, dubbed Sunset After Dark, happened in September, but was much smaller in scale.

Previously: Sunset Night Market Back on for 2026, After 2025 Event Fell Victim to Political Battles