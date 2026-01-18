International super star Bad Bunny recently posted two job listings for roles supporting his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, and local fans were up in arms over the minimum height requirements.

As the Chronicle reports, the average height of Hispanic American women in the US is a little under 5 feet 2 inches, which left scores of Bad Bunny’s Latina devotees — a large portion of his fan base — out of luck if they wanted a chance at being part of his halftime show as performers or stage set-up staff, which required surprising height minimums. Applications for both roles are reportedly closed, per Reddit.

As KRON4 reports, applicants interested in performing as Field Cast members alongside the star, who’s 5 feet 11 inches, were required to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall to be considered for the position, per the job listing. This was reportedly an updated version of the job description, which initially specified 5 feet 7 inches as the minimum requirement.

One fan wrote in the BadBunnyPR subreddit, “I got this email and cracked up. Like, tell me you don’t actually want Latinas without saying no Latinas.”

Per the Chronicle, singer Emma Negrete said in a recent TikTok video that she has “never been so sad in my life to be 5 foot tall. I was so ready to do whatever the f— they were going to have me to. … I’m devastated.”

The job description stated that Field Cast members will be performing “structured movements and blocking” as part of the larger production while wearing costumes weighing up to 40 pounds, which will fully cover the body and head for extended periods of time. Prior marching band, color guard, or drill team experience were listed as being a preference, as well as experience “performing precise movements in sync with a group.”

With that in mind, it kind of makes sense that the role would require applicants to be similar in height to the main performer, as all of the movements will be highly synchronized.

Additionally, as the website the Blast reports, Bad Bunny’s team also posted a listing for Field Team roles, which required applicants to be between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall in order to take part in on-field assembly and disassembly of the halftime stage. Now, that one might be a bit of a head-scratcher.

