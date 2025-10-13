Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong surprised the audience at Dua Lipa's Chase Center show Sunday, coming out to duet with her on "Wake Me When September Ends." And the previous night, Lipa did a cover of "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin.

At just 30 years old, Dua Lipa has achieved international stardom and has become a reliable creator of pop hits and earworms in the span of eight years, since her debut album arrived in 2017. She took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019, and the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia in 2021 — beating out Lady Gaga's Chromatica and Taylor Swift's Folklore.

She played to packed houses at the Chase Center Saturday and Sunday on her Radical Optimism Tour, and with the help of a troupe of ten dancers delighted fans with hits including "Dance the Night," "Levitating," and "Houdini." Lipa's voice was clear and forceful throughout the 90+-minute set, and she's not a singer who needs Autotune, or lip-synching, to get her through.

The show featured lots of confetti canons and pyrotechnics, including a ring of fire on the front of the stage's catwalk over which the singer literally levitated with the help of a suspended platform.

And as she has in other cities on the tour, she prepared a special number each night as a tribute to the city, with Janis Joplin and Green Day getting the nods on the two SF nights.

As the Chronicle notes, Lipa brought Gwen Stefani out to duet on "Don't Speak" at a Kia Forum show last week. And as Rolling Stone reported, Lipa's run at Madison Square Garden in New York included surprise appearances by Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keyes, and Nile Rodgers.

Below, some photos from the weekend's shows.

Photo by Madison Phipps

Photo by Madison Phipps

Photo by Madison Phipps

Photo by Madison Phipps

Photo by Scott Hutchinson/Chase Center

Photo by Scott Hutchinson/Chase Center