A car crashed into the side of a San Francisco church Sunday afternoon while there were people inside, sending three to the hospital.

The incident happened around 1:20 pm Sunday at Good Hope Baptist Church, located at 551 Nevada Street at the egde of SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

Video from the scene shows a hole in the side of the church adjacent to the church parking lot, suggested that someone in the parking lot may have mistaken a gas pedal for a break, but that is just conjecture.

A photograph, seen below, shows the sedan that crashed through the wall of the building.

Photo via SF Fire Department

The church was occupied at the time of the crash, and the San Francisco Fire Department said that seven individuals were evaluated at the scene, with three taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Reportedly, the Department of Building Inspection evaluated the structure after the crash and deemed it safe, turning it back to the church's owner.

The SFFD said the scene had been cleared as of 2:29 pm.