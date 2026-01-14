Adding to the week of events surrounding Super Bowl LX will be a huge food-and-drink fest on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 8) at the Cow Palace, with Bay Area native son Guy Fieri hosting. And Noah Kahan is doing an exclusive thing at the Warfield that will be hard to score a ticket for.

The events continue to pile up in the days leading up to and the day of Super Bowl 60 here in the Bay Area. And organizers clearly hope there will be demand for not one, not two, but three consecutive big events at the Cow Palace that weekend.

We already heard about Shaq's Fun House, the roving, carnival-esque event tied to Super Bowl Weekends of the last few years that will kick things off with T-Pain headlining on Friday, February 6. Then on Saturday there's The Party from Sports Illustrated, sponsored by Draft Kings, featuring performances by Ludacris and The Chainsmokers, for which tickets start at $450 and VIP tickets are upwards of $1,000.

And now we learn that Food Network's frosted-tipped host-of-everything Guy Fieri will be hosting a massive "tailgate" event, dubbed Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, on Super Bowl Sunday, for anyone who isn't attending the game but wants to drive to Daly City on Super Bowl Sunday before the game to stand in line for overpriced food and drinks. (Just guessing.)

Will Guy be on crutches or in a wheelchair? Possibly! (He was seriously injured on set about six weeks ago.)

The event itself is technically free, though you have to pre-register for the free tickets. And there is a "guaranteed entry" ticket for $50 which also includes two food items.

The event will feature 10 or more pop-up restaurants that may be all linked to the show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, as well as beverages and live performances by DJ duo Loud Luxury, and country music's Tucker Wetmore.

The tailgate runs just until the game starts, 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, and they'll be kicking everyone out to go find a place to watch it.

Also happening that weekend are some exclusive concert events at the Palace of Fine Arts — Sting on Friday, February 6, and The Killers on Saturday, February 7 — as well as concerts at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for which pricey tickets are still on sale — Benson Boone with Shaboozey Thursday, Martin Garrix Friday, and Chris Stapleton Saturday.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be smoking cigarettes and probably doing some comedy on stage at the Chase Center on Saturday the 7th — hopefully Elon shows up again to get booed! — and just announced is a Wednesday, February 5th show by singer-songwriter Noah Kahan for which tickets aren't being sold but you can enter to try to score some (it's a special event being put on by SiriusXM and Pandora).

