- The California-based Trevor Project, which runs a 24-hour hotline and digital crisis services for LGBTQ+ young people, just received a surprise, $45 million gift from Bezos's ex, MacKenzie Scott. The Trevor Project was the subject of an outcry last summer, joined by many celebrities, after it lost federal funding for the LGBTQ+-focused hotline it administered under the national 988 suicide-prevention hotline. [Chronicle]
- Closing arguments are happening today in the murder trial of Antoine Watson, who is accused in the 2021 killing of 84-year-old "Grandpa Vicha" Ratanapakdee in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood. [NBC Bay Area]
- A San Francisco Superior Court judge has ordered the SF Public Defender's Office to start accepting felony cases again, after the office began turning down cases last spring citing unmanageable caseloads. [Chronicle]
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is looking to feed all US military data into AI models, both Google's and xAI's Grok, to speed up Pentagon efficiency, or something. [KPIX]
- Your K-pop-loving kids and friends probably already know this, but BTS just announced back-to-back concert dates in the Bay Area, at Stanford Stadium, in May. [KRON4]
- West Wing and Thirtysomething actor Timothy Busfield, who has lately been doing more directing, has reportedly gone missing after being accused of inappropriately touching twin 11-year-old boys who were acting on a show he was working on, Fox's The Cleaning Lady. [Bay Area News Group] Update: Busfield turned himself in to New Mexico authorities today and has been booked on child abuse charges.
- Meta continues to cut jobs related to the metaverse, with around 10% of its Reality Labs division seeing layoffs. [New York Times]
