Napa Valley's BottleRock festival, which has always skewed toward an older demographic than Outside Lands and other festivals, is leaning pretty heavily on the nostalgia with the 2026 lineup.

The BottleRock lineup announcement arrived Tuesday just as three-day general admission pre-sales are beginning, with the general sale beginning Wednesday morning, January 14, at 10 am. And the headliners this year are Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Teddy Swims, Sombr, Lil Wayne, and Zedd.

Everyone, obviously, still loves "I Want It That Way," but this certainly looks like a very throwback-heavy lineup this year, aimed squarely at Gen X and even older folks. Other acts on the roster include the legendary Chaka Khan, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Joan Jett, Papa Roach, Arrested Development, Rilo Kiley, Natasha Bedingfield, and 80s hitmakers Men at Work and Kool & the Gang.

The three-day festival happens at the Napa Valley Expo, in the heart of the city of Napa, over Memorial Day Weekend — May 22 to 24.

If this is correct, it appears that three-day VIP and three-day Skydeck tickets already sold out during the pre-holiday pre-sale, even though that December pre-sale said it included just a "limited number" of GA and VIP tickets. In any event, the website is showing VIP three-day passes already sold out, and the press release is only promoting the GA on-sale tomorrow.

Three-day GA tickets are going for $475 this year, and if you don't have access to a presale, you'll want to get on that at 10 am on Wednesday.

It is an eclectic lineup with a lot more star power than last year's, so this one could sell out fast — and single-day tickets, which will go on sale later, could be limited.

