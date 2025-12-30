- A big rig overturned this morning on the Southfront Road on-ramp to eastbound I-580 in Livermore. As of 8:30 am, there was no estimate for when the on-ramp would reopen. [CHP-Dublin/X]
- Firefighters tamped down a fire early Tuesday at a warehouse in East Oakland. The fire began around 3:30 am on 44th Avenue and San Leandro Street. [NBC Bay Area]
- Scientists say that 2025 was such a hot year globally that it pushed the three-year temperature average past the 2.7-degree (1.5 degrees Celsius) threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. [KPIX]
- President Trump is saying that the land strike the US made in Venezuela last week was on a "big facility" and "implementation area" for drug trafficking. [KPIX]
- The fight over Trump's $100K fee for H-1B visas is now moving to an appeals court. [Bloomberg]
- He's likely already given up on the idea and moved on, but there's yet another opinion piece about how Elon Musk's threat to launch a third political party called the America Party looks to have gone nowhere. [Bay Area News Group]
- Niners fans are excited, and Santa Clara city officials are excited as Levi's Stadium prepares to host the 49ers vs. the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday, and the Super Bowl in February, and the FIFA World Cup next summer. [KPIX]
Photo via CHP-Dublin