Local:
- A case of measles was confirmed on December 24th in Contra Costa County, and officials have now issued a warning that anyone who was shopping at multiple stores in Walnut Creek before Christmas Eve could have been exposed. The infected person was apparently shopping at Anthropologie on December 17 or 19, at Macy's or the Apple Store on December 18, and several other locations. [KTVU]
- The Benihana restaurant chain is now planning 10 new locations in the Bay Area, including five new Benihana Express locations, following the success of a redesigned San Mateo location. [Chronicle]
- A video from Friday shows how the rainfall prompted a geyser from a drainpipe on Fourth Street near Jessie, which was apparently caused by stormwater rushing off of a nearby building. [KRON4]
National:
- The CIA reportedly carried out a drone strike on a port facility in Venezuela, marking the first known time the US has committed such an act on Venezuelan soil. [CNN]
- As we approach the fifth anniversary of January 6th, House Democrats are holding an informal hearing to highlight how Republicans are seeking to rewrite and sanitize the history of what occurred that day. [New York Times]
- More performers are canceling performances at the Kennedy Center after Trump slapped his name on the building, including a jazz concert scheduled for New Year's Eve. [New York Times]
Video:
- Content creator and self-described "etymology nerd" Adam Aleksic gave a talk at the TEDNext conference in Atlanta last month discussing how ChatGPT is changing the way people speak and write.
Top image: Photo by simonkr/Getty Images