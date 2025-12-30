San Francisco police arrested a man Monday in the area of Mission Rock for allegedly beating a dog to death, and he was booked on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Police were called to the scene around 11:10 am Monday morning on a report of a man beating a dog in the area of the 400 block of China Basin Street, in the Mission Rock neighborhood, which was apparently witnessed by multiple people.

According to the SFPD, arriving officers found a man in the area with a dog who was already deceased. Police then developed probable cause to arrest the man, who has been identified as 46-year-old Charles Roy Wentworth of San Francisco.

Animal Care and Control came to the scene and took custody of the deceased animal, and will be conducting its own investigation.

Wentworth was then booked into SF County Jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

"Violence and cruelty towards animals are unacceptable," said SFPD Acting Commander Chris Del Gandio in a statement. "This is an extremely disturbing incident that was witnessed by our community, and our officers acted swiftly to locate the suspect and place him under arrest."

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

