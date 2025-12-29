Still don't have any New Year's Eve plans and looking to lock down some tickets and get out of the house? We have a few ideas for you, at least a couple of which won't break the bank, and a couple of which might impress your new paramour.

New Year's Eve can be amateur hour at many bars around town, and restaurants will be offering special, more expensive menus geared toward couples looking to do it up in high style. But if it's just a party you're looking for, or you need somewhere to head after dinner, we've got a few options for you below with tickets still on sale, running the gamut from 1920s-style burlesque and cabaret, to modern house music and disco, with dress-up encouraged at several of these.

New Year's Eve Closing Party at The Phoenix Hotel

The one and only Juanita MORE! is hosting the last hurrah at the Phoenix Hotel before it closes for good — never to host a NYE or Pride party again. The party will feature a headlining DJ set from David Harness, as well as supporting sets from Poundcake, Subeaux, and Bugie, and a live performance by Ehra Amaya. The outdoor patio portion of the party goes until 1 am, with the party inside going until 2 am, and $30 tickets can still be had.

601 Eddy Street

Midnight Botanica at 1 Hotel

Get a front-row seat for the midnight fireworks where you don't have to be stuck in the rain on the Embarcadero at 1 Hotel's New Year's bash. The hotel and its restaurant Terrene will be decked out in winter greenhouse vibes, and guests are encouraged to dress in flora- and fauna-inspired garb. The party includes passed hors d'oeuvres, a fresh seafood station, a slider station, and a latke bar, as well as cocktails and a midnight Champagne toast. Tickets are $185, and the party starts at 9pm.

8 Mission Street at Embarcadero



Annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza at the Palace Theater

The subterranean venue in North Beach that brought you The Speakeasy, which became known also for its New Year's Eve parties, is back with a new edition this year. The event features an immersive, 1920s-themed experiences with a casino room, a bar, and performances all night in the cabaret room — featuring artists including Misfit Cabaret star Kat Robichaud, burlesque performer Banbury Cross, and aerialist Joey the Tiger — as well as light bites and cocktails. VIP tickets get you an open bar all night, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, and a VIP lounge with its own snacks. Tickets can be found here, with standard entry costing $249, late entry at 10:30 pm is $149, and VIP tickets are going for $399 with early entry at 8:30 pm. (Use code SECRETNYE for a discount at checkout.)

The Palace Theater, 644 Broadway

Midnight Masquerade at Bourbon Steak

It sounds like there will be a fun and festive affair by Union Square, with plenty of good food, at Bourbon Steak, Eighth Rule, and the new lobby-level Bourbon Lounge on New Year's Eve. The Midnight Masquerade features food stations, passed bites, a complimentary cocktail and Champagne toast, DJ sets, live entertainment, and more, and tickets are still available for $275 per person — with entry allowed any time between 7 pm and midnight, as your schedule permits.

335 Powell Street

WORAKLS at Audio

If it's sweeping, dramatic, French electronic music you're into, you'll want to check out WORAKLS, aka musician and composer Kevin Rodrigues, who'll be playing his keyboard and entrancing fans at Audio this New Year's Eve, while he's on tour with his new album. The night kicks off with sound designer and composer Dirtyhertz, and this is sure to be a vibe-y, specific sort of party. Tier 2 tickets priced at $70.49 are still on sale, with the price going up soon.

316 11th Street