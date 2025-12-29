A new club is coming to 11th Street in San Francisco's SoMa district, from Oakland-born rap artist Budda Mack, and it will be called The Budda.

Known for tracks like "Swerve" and 2023's "Twerk," Budda Mack is looking to branch out into club ownership, and he says he'll be opening his club The Budda in January in the former Slim's space (333 11th Street).

"San Francisco, Bay Area get ready for the opening of my night club in SF," Budda Mack announced on Instagram. "January is about to be different," he says, adding that The Budda will be"a new club bringing energy, culture, and unforgettable nights to the city."

Also, he says, "This isn’t just another venue, it’s a movement."

An announcement on the club's new Insta also says that the club is actively hiring.



Slim's, of course, was famously opened by Boz Scaggs in 1988, and it quickly became an iconic SF music venue, hosting legendary, intimate shows by Prince, No Doubt, Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Beck, and many more. Slim's closed in 2020, and was reborn, briefly, as YOLO.

It's not clear if The Budda will exclusively be a hip-hop venue and club, and Budda Mack has not spoken publicly about the project, that we're aware of, outside of the Instagram announcement.

Stay tuned as we hopefully learn more. And, that January timeframe, just given how things tend to go around here, might be optimistic.