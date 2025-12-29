For the rain year to date, which began on October 1, San Francisco and Oakland are both above normal in terms of rainfall, and the rain total is only set to rise further before 2025 is out.

San Francisco recorded almost four inches of rain between December 20 and December 27, and that means the city is at 105% of average rainfall for the rain year to date — since October 1. Oakland is at 103% after seeing over four inches of rain — with the Oakland hills seeing 6 inches in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

As ABC 7 reports, Concord and San Jose are both now at 135% or better for their rainfall averages. And after seeing 10.6 inches of rain, Santa Rosa sits at 85%.

This also means that Northern California reservoirs are at or above their average levels, and after a very dry beginning to the ski season, the Sierra snowpack quickly rose to 70% of its historical average.

And there is more rain and possible snow on the way.

While Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and dry around the Bay, expect rain to return on Wednesday, which is New Year's Eve.

Accuweather puts the rain potential at 91% for Wednesday, with the downpours continuing overnight throughout NYE celebrations into Thursday — and more rain expected Friday afternoon.

You can expect drizzle and light rain most of the day on Wednesday, with most of the rain coming after dark, and accumulation around one-third of an inch.

Those King Tides will be returning the morning of New Year's Eve as well, which has prompted a coastal flood advisory.

The rain will also put a damper on things in Tahoe, with temperatures at the lake expected to be north of 40 degrees on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, melting a fair bit of that snow. Snow is possible on Friday, per Accuweather, and at higher elevations perhaps earlier.

Palisades Tahoe reports receiving five feet of snow last week, and hopefully the skiers and snowboarders, higher up on the mountain, this week's precipitation will be more snow, though Wednesday and Thursday are looking warm and wet.

