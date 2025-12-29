We have more evidence that the national narrative about crime in San Francisco is complete baloney, as the city sees its third straight year of crime rates plummeting, this year by a full 25.4% reduction in crime across the board.

We already knew that San Francisco is headed for its lowest murder rate since 1954, a year that we will point out was 71 years ago. And yes, there are still two more days left in 2025, so a little more crime could happen here and there. But KRON4 has run the latest numbers from the SFPD data, and concluded that crime in SF is down for the third year in a row, and down by an eye-popping 25.4% at that.

KRON4 gets its numbers straight from the SF Police Department, via their SF Crime Dashboard seen above. 2025 crime stats are represented by the brown-orange bars, last year’s 2024 crime stats are represented with the blue bars. And even though there are still a couple days left in 2025, this chart represents the same date range for both years (that is, January 1 through December 28).

The big one is homicides, and SF saw only 28 murders this year, compared to 35 in 2024. Also seeing significant declines were robberies (a 24% reduction this year), and car thefts, which are down a whopping 44% compared to 2024. With just over 3,000 car thefts reported in SF in 2025, that’s nearly 2,400 fewer stolen cars in San Francisco than there were last year.

The only category in SF crime that showed an increase was human trafficking for sex acts, which was reported only 11 times in 2024, but 22 times in 2025.

Mayor Daniel Lurie certainly deserves some of the credit for this reduction in crime, and those police drones may indeed be helping deter more crime. But the reduction in crime is now officially a three-year trend, stretching back to the Breed administration, though we'll see if this affects the city's reputation in the newspapers and media.

Related: As Trump Decries Crime In San Francisco, City Is Poised for Lowest Homicide Rate Since 1954 [SFist]

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Newly appointed San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew (R) laughs as he greets colleagues during a news conference outside of the San Francisco Hall of Justice on December 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced his appointment of San Francisco Deputy Chief Derrick Lew as Chief of the San Francisco Police Department. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)