- More than 120,000 Bay Area households were without power as of 8:30 am on Christmas Day because of storm-related PG&E outages, and only about half of them had power back by 5 pm on Christmas. The outages were mostly focused up north in Mendocino and Sonoma counties, and the South Bay areas of San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties. [Chronicle]
- Meanwhile, Waymo was forced to suspend San Francisco service again on Christmas Day, their second citywide pause in SF in five days. This was solely weather-related, because of that flash flood warning you got the 3 am Christmas morning phone alert about, and service resumed later on Thursday. [CNBC]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie had some almost-harsh words for PG&E after last weekend's extended blackouts, calling for the company to lower rates. "I spoke to the CEO yesterday. I told her my frustrations with the communications," Lurie told KGO. "Our ratepayers are paying far too much for the collapse, so I want to see rates going down." [KGO]
- After a social worker was fatally stabbed at SF General Hospital earlier this month, hospital administrators are telling staff not to talk to the press — or anyone — without an attorney present. [Mission Local]
- President Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago Sunday for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, the same war Trump said he would end on Day One of his presidency. [Axios]
- The Warriors had one of those big national TV games at the Chase Center on Christmas Day, beating the Dallas Mavericks 126-116, and hey, they are now one game above .500! [ESPN]
Image: ericgtr12 via Reddit