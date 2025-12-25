- San Francisco was under a flash flood warning until 6 am Thursday, and parts of the Peninsula and East Bay remain under flash flood warnings. The National Weather Service says it has received reports of flooded roadways, down trees, and power lines. [NWSBayArea/X]
- Multiple major roadways around the Bay Area were closed due to flooding, including westbound Highway 24 in Orinda. Southbound Highway 87 was also closed due to flooding in San Jose. [KRON4]
- Video posted to the Citizen app at 5 am Thursday showed minor flooding in the Civic Center area, on Van Ness Avenue near City Hall. [Citizen]
- There was also a report of a vehicle "sinking in flood water" in the area of I-580 and 35th Avenue in Oakland. [Citizen]
- Parts of northern Sonoma County were seeing strong wind gusts and potential for pea-sized hail around 8 am. [NWSBayArea/X]
- Dozens of drivers were reportedly stranded overnight in their vehicles at Donner Summit on I-80, after attempting to get to Tahoe during extreme weather conditions on Christmas Eve. [Chronicle]
- I-80 is open in both directions, but chain controls are in effect over Donner Summit this morning, with snow continuing to fall. [CHP-Truckee/Instagram]
- Inbound flights to SFO on Christmas Day were seeing delays averaging two hours and 17 minutes, as of the morning hours. [Chronicle]
- The sport of cricket is becoming more popular around California, and is now being played in parks in Fresno. [KQED]
Top imge: Photo via Citizen