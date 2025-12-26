Hilly streets turned into shallow rivers, Daly City saw significant flooding, fallen trees were reported all over, and SFO continues to see significant flight delays after the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day storms.

It's not over yet, and a flood watch remain in effect for San Francisco County until 10 pm Friday as more rain is expected through the afternoon. But the worst seems to have passed in this holiday storm that was as bad or worse than had been predicted.

No major flooding has been reported in the city proper so far, though reports still could be coming in.

18th Street outside Midnight Sun in the Castro, Thursday morning. Photo via mrsparkles_72/Instagram

Video f00tage from early Thursday morning showed 18th Street in the Castro become a rushing river at one point, with water streaming downhill toward Dolores and the flatter Mission District.

And parts of Daly City saw significant flooding on Christmas Day, with water entering homes and garages, and partially submerging cars on streets as seen below.

A powerful storm moved through California on Christmas Day, bringing flooding rain and damaging winds to the Bay Area.



Video shows floodwaters pouring into homes and streets in Daly City. pic.twitter.com/Mh6nUBQdm8 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 25, 2025

@nbcbayarea this was what we dealt with in Daly City. The citizens were the ones doing the work to help the people stuck. pic.twitter.com/um9Q8lAKEx — 𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕦𝕘𝕘𝕫𝕫🤍 (@dorabuggzz) December 26, 2025

Flooding that was apparently exacerbated by clogged storm drains caused knee-deep water to accumulate along one street in Menlo Park a day earlier.

As of Friday morning, per the Chronicle, two bores of the Caldecott Tunnel in the East Bay remain closed to traffic due to an electrical issue, and around 40,000 PG&E customers were reportedly still without power as of this morning across Northern California.

Winds caused damage around the Bay as well, with downed trees reported across SF, Marin, and the North Bay. A huge redwood tree toppled in Guerneville on Wednesday and crushed someone's parked car, but thankfully no one was hurt.

One example of a downed redwood into a home just outside of Guerneville, crushing three cars and splitting a kitchen in half. Amazingly, everyone is ok, one person treated for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/jRkC7tWEfa — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) December 24, 2025



Still, Southern California got the brunt of the heaviest rainfall, and the most devastating flood imagery we've seen so far from the storm comes from San Bernardino County, specifically the mountain area of Wrightsville, where rivers of mud took out roadways, and there is a major mess to clean up.

Severe flooding in Southern California shut down major highways, including I-15, leaving holiday travelers stuck for miles as floodwaters and mud overtake roads and bridges. . pic.twitter.com/LrTEHF6Pno — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 25, 2025 Widespread Flash Flood Warnings issued across the L.A. metro and other parts of S. California. The potent Christmas Eve storm has already triggered evacuations, as mudslides washed out roads in San Bernardino. Latest:



4-hours ago pic.twitter.com/Qu4qc2fMjG — Mark Tournier🇺🇸 (@marktournier2) December 24, 2025

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said that issues like localized flooding and downed trees were all addressed quickly during the storm. And the department said to residents, in a tweet Friday morning, "Thank you for looking out for one another and staying prepared. Steps like securing loose items, clearing storm drains, and checking forecasts before travel help keep everyone safe."

This is a developing story.