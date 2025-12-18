The last show at treasured drag bar Oasis is New Year’s Eve, but that show is completely sold out. There are still other Oasis shows over the next 11 nights, though, where you can pay your respects and get that final Oasis experience.

It was New Year's 2015 when SoMa nightclub Oasis opened in the former Club Caliente space at 11th and Folsom streets. But after 11 full years of on-stage drag parodies, provocative billboards, club nights, drag extravaganzas, celebrity visits from Lil Nas X and Doja Cat, and a global pandemic that threatened the club’s survival, the wig is finally up. Oasis announced it will be closing on January 1, with its final show being a New Year’s Eve blowout the night of Wednesday, January 31.

Oh, and that final New Years Eve show? It is completely sold out at all ticket levels. So if you don’t have those highly coveted New Year’ Eve tickets, and want to pay homage to D’Arcy Drollinger and the gang plus get in that one last Oasis night of debauchery before it’s gone, here are your final options to see one of the last shows at Oasis.

And on an even more bittersweet note, many of these parties will be the final party of the event collective throwing the affair.

Polyglamorous: The Last Dance (Friday, December 19)

Ten-year-old queer DJ collective Polyglamorous is billing their final Oasis party Polyglamorous: The Last Dance as the “end to Polyglamorous as a standalone party.” Sure, you can still see their DJs on New Year's Day at Breakfast of Champions and likely at future recurring annual events like the SF Pride Weekend Pink Block and on the Dolores Stage at Outside Lands. But this will be the last-ever dedicated Polyglamorous party, with a lineup of Vicki Powell, Jason Kendig, CarrieOnDisco, Mark O'Brien, and BEYA.

Friday, December 19, 9:30 pm, $25, tickets here



Lady Camden’s Naughty Nutcracker... Returns!! (Thursday, December 18 - Saturday, December 20)

Aww, nuts! Lady Camden’s Naughty Nutcracker... Returns!! is also completely sold out for all three remaining performances this weekend, a testament to the enduring local popularity of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 first runner-up, current SF resident Lady Camden.

Thursday, December 18; Friday, December 19, Saturday, December 20, 7 pm, Sold Out



The Final PRINCESS (Saturday, December 20)

Oasis’s ​​long-running weekly Saturday drag extravaganza Princess is also very regrettably calling it quits with their last-ever club night The Final PRINCESS Saturday night. But this one’s quite the all-star affair, with Nicki Jizz co-hosting, and performances by Lady Camden, Glamamore, Frankie Fictitious, Kochina Rude, and a whole hot mess more.

Saturday, December 20, 9:30 pm, Only VIP tickets remaining

Tammie Brown's Holiday Sparkle (Sunday, December 21)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1 contestant Tammie Brown brings back her annual Tammie Brown's Holiday Sparkle for a one-night only engagement Sunday night. She promises “unique renditions of favorite holiday songs and shares stories of Christmas past, present and future,” in a show that also features Trixxie Carr and Vicky Boofont.

Sunday, December 21, 7 pm, $35, Tickets here





Baloney: The Final Load (Friday, December 26 - Wednesday, December 31)

There are actually six final loads dropping in Baloney: The Final Load, as there will be nightly all-male strip performances every night between Friday, December 26 and Wednesday, December 31. We will remind you that the bulging magic of Baloney is the Oasis’ longest-running club night, and these too will be the final performances of the Baloney gang as we know it.

Friday, December 26 through Wednesday, December 31, 7 pm nightly, $35, Tickets here

11 Years of OASIS - Drag Spectacular & Dance Party (Saturday, December 27)

If you don’t have Oasis New Year’s Eve tickets for the club’s final show ever, then 11 Years of OASIS - Drag Spectacular & Dance Party is surely the next best thing. D’Arcy Drollinger and Snaxx host an all-star drag revue featuring Oasis legends Rock M Sakura, the boys of Baloney, Fauxnique, Leigh Crow, and more. Plus organizers vow that “We are also attempting to break a WORLD RECORD that night! Guinness holds a record for most drag performers dancing in a line at 144. We can beat that. Get your ticket, put on a wig and help us be a part of Herstory before we close!!”

Saturday, December 27, 9:30 pm, $25, Tickets here





NYE 2026 (Wednesday, December 31)

It’s the hottest ticket in town, and sold out as fuck. But if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to Oasis’s last ever party NYE 2026, you’ll be treated to three stages of entertainment, live singers, pop-up drag performances, and the obligatory midnight champagne toast.

Wednesday, December 31, 10 pm, Sold Out



Oasis is at 298 11th Street, at Folsom Street



Related: Local News Stations Cover Heklina's Passing, Can't Quite Report On That 'Empty Chair'



Image: rachel z photography, The Oasis via Facebook