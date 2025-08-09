After headlining the main stage at Outside Lands Friday night, Doja Cat headed to SoMa to play a surprise show — which she'd announced from the stage at the festival — at queer nightclub Oasis.

It was a race to find Ubers and get out of the Avenues for Doja Cat fans Friday after the Grammy-winning singer announced that she would be debuting some new songs at Oasis later that night and then "going the fuck home." The club at 11th and Folsom, which recently announced that it would be closing after New Year's Eve, then announced that it would be selling tickets at the door until it reached capacity, which is 531.

Photo by Josh Stansfield/SFist

Photo by Josh Stansfield/SFist

Her actual Outside Lands set may have been a bit rote — the LA-born singer and rapper has not been on tour this summer, but she will be playing in her father's native South Africa later this month — as she trotted out her roster of hits for an adoring crowd.

But the Oasis crowd — the lucky few who go in the door — were treated to something more intimate and off-the-cuff. Though Doja wasn't singing so much as talking to the crowd, dancing a bit with a long white cigarette, and DJing, playing tracks off her new album.

Below, some photos at Oasis from photographer Rachel Ziegler (see her Insta story for more video).