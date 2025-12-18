A recently launched block party known as Third Thursdays on Ellis Street is happening again tonight, just in time for Union Square holiday happenings, and there will be a DJ there.

Third Thursdays on Ellis, or just "On Ellis," launched first as a pre-Portola block party in September, and the events in October and November, featuring electro DJs Wax Motif and Joel Corry have been pretty lit, as the kids say, with thousands in attendance.

The event happens outside the historic John's Grill, and it seems to have caught on with a younger party crowd in a much bigger way than the similar Fridays on Front Street, likely because of the music acts who have been booked and the more rave-y atmosphere.

The Chronicle noted Wednesday that Third Thursdays on Ellis will feature DJ and producer Wooli at tonight's iteration, and the event already had 16,000 RSVPs as of Wednesday — twice as many as there were estimated attendees at the packed October event with Wax Motif.

You can RSVP for the free event here, but the app Laylo will then get access to your Spotify data, or you can just show up at 63 Ellis at 5 pm tonight.

All 16,000 or so attendees are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy to the show to donate to the SF Fire Department's annual toy drive.

Speaking to the Chronicle, John's Grill owner John Konstin chalks up the success of On Ellis to the fact that "People can feel that it’s genuine,” and, he adds, “It’s not manufactured or forced ... When something is created with intention, history and heart, the city responds — and that’s exactly what’s happening on Ellis."

In addition to John's Grill serving food and drinks, there will be multiple food vendors on site as well. The event, which runs from 5 pm to 10 pm, is being produced in partnership with the event firm Non Plus Ultra, with support from the Civic Joy Fund — which is also behind the equally successful Downtown First Thursdays event on Second Street.

That event just recently secured donor funding to extend through 2026.

Also, On Ellis will coincide with the Winter Walk activation on nearby Stockton Street, so you can expect the Union Square area to feel especially lively tonight. Luckily the rain looks to be holding off until Friday!